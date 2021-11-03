Hylo Open badminton: Kidambi Srikanth makes second round, HS Prannoy ousted

Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth got off to a winning start in the men’s singles of the Hylo Open 2021 in Saarbrucken, Germany on Wednesday.

Kidambi Srikanth, ranked 15th in the world, defeated world No. 43 Koki Watanabe of Japan 21-15, 21-10 in just over half an hour. Kidambi is seeded sixth at this year’s Hylo Open.

Meanwhile, Sourabh Verma also made it through after receiving a walkover against Max Weisskirchen of Germany in his first match.

Kidambi and Sourabh will join Lakshya Verma in the men’s singles second round.

HS Prannoy, however, was ousted in the opening round as he went down to Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Prannoy, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, made a strong start but lost steam in the second and third game, losing 16-21, 21-17, 21-7. This was Prannoy’s third straight first round loss.

Subhankar Dey, who won the 2018 SaarLorLux Open, as Hylo Open was previously called, was also knocked out in the first round by South Korea’s Lee Dong Keun. Dey went down 21-11, 21-16.

India’s challenge in the women’s singles ended after Aakarshi Kashyap fell to European medallist Neslihan Yigit of Turkey 21-7, 23-21 in her opening round.