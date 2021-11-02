Hylo Open badminton: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa progress to second round

India’s Lakshya Sen and the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the second round of the Hylo Open 2021 in Saarbrucken, Germany on Tuesday.

The Hylo Open was previously known as the SaarLoLux Open.

Lakshya Sen, the 2019 SaarLorLux Open champion, beat France’s Thomas Rouxel 21-17, 21-14 in the opening round of the men’s singles.

Two-time Olympian Ashwini Ponnappa and her partner N Sikki Reddy, the seventh seeds, beat Mariia Stoliarenko and Yelyzaveta Zharka of Ukraine 21-8, 21-13.

They were the only Indian badminton players to taste victory in the opening rounds.

In the mixed doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy lost 21-12, 21-13 to Danish pair Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund while Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli lost 21-18, 21-14 to Maria Ulitina of Ukraine in the women’s singles.

The men’s doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri fell 21-9, 21-11 to English sixth seeds Ben Lane and Sean Vendy while youngsters Tarun Kona and Shivam Sharma lost 21-16, 21-18 to Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mathias Thyrri.

World No. 63 Ajay Jayaram put up a tough fight against world No. 13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, but ultimately fell short, losing 14-21, 21-19, 16-21 in the men’s singles.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2018 SaarLorLux Open winner Subhankar Dey will begin their campaigns on Wednesday.