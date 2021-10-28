PV Sindhu sails into quarters at French Open badminton

India’s PV Sindhu advanced to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles at the French Open 2021, beating Denmark’s Line Christophersen 21-19, 21-9 on Thursday.

PV Sindhu will now face world No. 13 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the top eight at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris.

The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu had a challenging start against Line Christophersen, ranked 24th, as the Dane picked up a 5-0 lead in the opening game

However, the world No. 7 PV Sindhu rallied back to win four points on the trot and went into the break with a slender 11-10 lead.

A string of unforced errors from Christophersen helped the Indian reach 16-10 but the Dane also fought back to close the gap to 20-19. However, a long shot from Christophersen helped Sindhu take the first game 21-19.

The second game, however, was easy sailing for the reigning world champion PV Sindhu as she built a big lead courtesy of her brilliant body smashes. The game ended 21-9 in Sindhu’s favour.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-17, 21-13.

Lakshya had gone down to the Singaporean in the Dutch Open finals earlier this month.

Sameer Verma, however, had to retire mid-game against Shesar Rhustavito of Indonesia due to an injury. The round of 16 match was poised at one game each when Verma conceded.

Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy had already been knocked out of the men’s singles on Wednesday.

India’s challenge in the mixed doubles ended as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa went down to the second seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

Later, Tokyo Olympians Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy knocked out MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 for a place in the men’s doubles’ top eight.

Indian results on Day 3 of French Open 2021

Women’s singles

PV Sindhu beat Line Christophersen 21-19, 21-9

Men’s singles

Lakshya Sen beat Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13

Sameer Verma lost to Shesar Rhustavito 16-21, 21-12 (retired)

Sourabh Verma lost to Kenta Nishimoto 21-12, 21-9

Men’s doubles

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19

Mixed doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 15-21, 21-17, 21-19