India’s Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump gold medal at Kallithea athletics meet

Tokyo Olympian Murali Sreeshankar won the long jump event at the 12th International Jumping Meeting in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m-jump on Wednesday.

Murali Sreeshankar was followed by Swede Thobias Montler, who claimed silver with an 8.27m jump, and Jules Pommery of France, who claimed bronze with an 8.17m effort in the 10-man field. Only the top three jumpers crossed the 8m-mark.

India’s national record in the long jump is 8.36m, set by M Sreeshankar last month.

Jeswin Aldrin, meanwhile, finished fifth after he hit the 7.69m mark at the 17th Iberoamerican Meeting in Huelva, Spain. Filip Pravdiva of Croatia (7.91m), Uruguay’s Emiliano Lasa (7.82m) and Peruvian José Luis Mandros (7.77m) completed the top three of the seven-man field.

Both Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar have enjoyed a good season back home. While Jeswin Aldrin won the Indian Grand Prix 1, Murali clinched gold at the India Open Jumps meet.

Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar breached the qualifying standards (8.22m) for the World Athletics Championships 2022 at the Federation Cup last month.

The two Indian athletes are also the country’s best medal prospects in the men’s long jump event at the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Indian athletes have been training and competing in Europe over the last few weeks. Over the weekend, sprinter Priya Mohan won the 400m gold medal in a meet in Geneva, Switzerland while Jyothi Yarraji bettered the women’s national 100m hurdles record in Loughborough, England.