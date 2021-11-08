Indian Alpine skiers begin training in Austria with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in sight

The past 18 months have seen athletes face massive challenges due to COVID-19. For those from India things have been extremely difficult with travel restrictions hampering preparations, leaving the country's winter sports athletes more eager than ever to begin competing again.

In order to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 that begin on 4 February 2022, Indian Alpine skiers Arif Khan, Himanshu Thakur and Aanchal Thakur, are currently training in Austria ahead of FIS World Cup competitions in November, December and January, with the hope of gaining as much competition experience as possible in the lead-up to the Games.

There are many Indian Alpine skiers hoping to make the cut for Beijing 2022 and the FIS Skiing World Cup competitions that will be held in Austria, Italy, France and Switzerland will be key for them.

Although the window of opportunity has shrunk the time available before Beijing 2022, they remain optimistic about the immediate future and their participation in February 2022.

Destination Beijing - via Austria - for Indian Alpine skiers

One of the athletes hoping to cement a place at the Olympic Winter Games is Aanchal Thakur.

Presently training in Pass Thurn in the Kitzbühel Alps, Aanchal appeared to be relieved at finally taking to the slopes and said to gearjunkie.com: “It’s cool. Today is our first day on the Resterhöhe at Pass Thurn. No snow all around and especially for us skiers this great slope band — many thanks to Austria!”

Veteran skier Arif Khan, who is hoping to make the cut for Beijing 2022 and looking to realise his lifelong dream of representing India at the Winter Olympics, is also in Austria, trying to get as much practice under his belt before the upcoming competitions.

For Alpine skier Himanshu Thakur, who represented India at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, the upcoming weeks will be all about regaining the touch lost due to lack of competition and practice during the pandemic.

Speaking to Olympics.com, he said: "The last 18 months or so have been extremely difficult for us as we haven’t been able to get any proper practice and especially when it comes to my category (giant slalom), it hasn’t been easy.

"Post lockdown, we were eager to get back on the ice in Europe so that we can practice enough and have a chance of qualifying for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

"Over the next few weeks, we will be looking to bridge the gap between us and other skiers as far as getting ready for competitions is concerned. Apart from this, we’re really pleased to be in Europe for training and to get the chance to have a go at qualification for the Winter Olympics."

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are scheduled to begin on 4 February 2022, and the Alpine skiing competitions are going to be crucial for India’s winter athletes as they face an uphill task to make the cut.