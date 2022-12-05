The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially withdrawn its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 in India, the AIFF and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) jointly notified on Monday.

The AFC Executive Committee had shortlisted bids from the AIFF and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 during its meeting on October 17, 2022. The AFC Congress was set to decide the final host in Manama, Bahrain, in February 2023.

The AIFF, in a statement, noted that hosting big events doesn’t fit into its new strategic priorities.

With former footballer Kalyan Chaubey elected as the new AIFF president and Dr Shaji Prabhakaran taking up the role of the Secretary General, the Indian football federation is under a new management. The regime is drawing up a new roadmap for Indian football, which is set to be revealed later this month.

“India has always been a wonderful and efficient host to big tournaments, which was amply demonstrated in the recently concluded FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. However, the executive committee has decided that the overall strategy of the federation currently remains on focusing on the fundamental goals to strengthen our football at every level from grassroots to youth development,” Kalyan Chaubey said.

“Hosting competitions requires big resources and sometimes encourages the tendency to take the major issues away from our focus. Right now, our focus should be to take Indian football forward together,” Dr Shaji Prabhakaran further explained.

Following the withdrawal of India’s bid, Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 will now be the only one presented to the AFC Congress for consideration.

The last edition of the AFC Asian Cup was held in the UAE in 2019 while Qatar will host the next edition in 2023.

The Indian men’s football team has already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar after topping Group D in the third round of qualifiers.