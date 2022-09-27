India succumb to a 3-0 defeat against Vietnam in football friendly 

The Indian men’s football team failed to match up to an in-form Vietnam side and succumbed to a 3-0 loss in their Hung Thinh football friendly at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s Phan Van Duc (10’) scored an early goal for the hosts before Van Toan Nguyen (49’) and Van Quyet Nguyen (71’) netted in the second half to help their team win the friendly Hung Thinh football tournament.

India, ranked 104 in world football, earned their first corner in the second minute of the match as Vietnam were still settling in. Anirudh Thapa’s corner, however, went begging after failing to get an Indian touch inside the box.

Vietnam, ranked seven places above India, started to look threatening after the initial few minutes. Ho Tan Tai’s precise long-range shot was on target but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu used his reach to divert it out for a corner.

However, a miscommunication between Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan resulted in a failed clearance from the setpiece and set up Phan Van Duc for the opening goal. The forward made no mistakes and volleyed it in with his left foot.

Thereon, Vietnam grew in confidence and dominated the Indian midfield with neat passes.

Indian defender Aakash Mishra sent in some inviting crosses in the Vietnam box from the flanks but Ashique Kuruniyan and Indian captain Sunil Chhetri could not capitalise as India headed into the second half trailing 1-0.

Indian hopes of making a comeback were dealt a blow in the 49th minute with Vietnam scoring their second goal.

A defensive error from Anwar Ali left Vietnam’s Van Toan Nguyen in a one-on-one situation against Sandhu inside the box. Nguyen slotted past the Indian goalkeeper to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Desperate for a goal, India coach Igor Stimac made a triple change in the 64th minute and introduced Liston Colaco. Brandon Fernandes, meanwhile, replaced Sunil Chhetri.

While India tried to find a way through using Liston Colaco’s runs, the Vietnamese midfield did well to snuff the danger out.

Jhingan was caught wrongfooted once again in the 71st minute as his mistimed clearance fell directly to Vietnam’s Van Quyet Nguyen, who made it 3-0 for the hosts with his second touch.

Vietnam then kept the grip on the match with possession play and closed out the match safely.

The loss ended India’s four-match unbeaten streak in international football. India held Singapore to a 1-1 draw last week after winning matches against Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers back in June. Vietnam, meanwhile, came into the match with a 4-0 win over Singapore.