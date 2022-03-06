ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India off to a flying start against Pakistan

The Indian women’s cricket team kept its unbeaten World Cup record against arch-rivals Pakistan intact by registering a 107-run win at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand on Sunday.

India, despite suffering a mid-innings batting collapse after winning the toss, managed to put up 244/7 on the board and restricted Pakistan to 137 in 43 overs to win their opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.

The Indian cricket team is now first on the table with two points and a net run-rate of 2.140.

“We are relieved to have won the first game but there are a lot of things we have to work on,” said India captain Mithali Raj, who is playing in a record sixth World Cup campaign. “When you lose wickets like that, it puts pressure. It’s important for the top order scores runs, we'll want to address that.”

India’s Pooja Vastrakar starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire fifty while Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the best performer with the ball, taking four crucial wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Mithali Raj-led Indian women were off to a brilliant start as Smriti Mandhana’s 52 off 75 and Deepti Sharma’s 40 from 57 took the team to 96/1 in 22 overs.

The Women in Blue, however, could not sustain the momentum and lost five batters for just 18 runs. Both Smriti and Deepti were back to the pavilion and so were Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh in a span of 11 overs as India were left reeling at 114/6.

But Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana steadied India’s innings, with a world record 122-run stand for the seventh wicket in just 96 balls. Both batters surpassed their personal highest scores as Pooja scored 67 off 59 and Sneh remained unbeaten at 53 from 48 to muster up a defendable total.

“The focus was to get the team towards 200,” said Pooja Vastrakar, who was named player of the match. “I planned my batting with that in mind. I love batting under pressure.”

In reply, the Pakistan batting lineup never really challenged the Indian bowlers and only two players could cross the 20-run mark.

Opener Sidra Ameen was the highest scorer for the Women in Green, with 30 from 67 deliveries.

India’s seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami took the prized scalps of Sidra Ameen and Nida Dar while giving away only 26 runs in her 10 overs.

Later, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad cleaned up the Pakistani lower order to make it a one-sided affair. She took four wickets for 31 runs. India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, meanwhile, took a record five dismissals on World Cup debut.

Diana Baig tried to anchor the innings but was out for 24 runs, which ended Pakistan’s innings at 137.

India have now won all their four clashes against Pakistan in women’s World Cups. The Women in Blue are also undefeated in their 11 WODI matches against their bitter cross-border rivals.

India will play hosts New Zealand in the Women's Cricket World Cup next on Thursday.

Pakistan vs India, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, brief scores: India 244/7 (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53*, Smriti Mandhana 52; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45) beat Pakistan 137 all out (Sidra Ameen 30; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/31) by 107 runs.