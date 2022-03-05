ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India take on Pakistan in opener – watch live streaming

India begin their Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign with a high-profile fixture against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Sunday.

The Indian women’s cricket team lost its last ODI series 4-1 to New Zealand in February but come into the big-ticket tournament with wins in the warm-up matches against South Africa and West Indies.

The biggest positive for India going into the 50-over Women’s World Cup is the return to form of their star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur.

The left-handed Smriti Mandhana struck a brisk half century against the West Indies while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a brilliant century against South Africa.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian team will also be relying on the experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami, who is the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs, to provide breakthroughs with the ball.

On the other hand, Pakistan women have also won both their warm-up matches, beating hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz looked in fine touch, having scored 40-plus runs in each of the last five ODIs, including an unbeaten 62 in the warm-up game against the Black Caps.

Seasoned players Nida Dar and Javeria Khan, along with skipper Bismah Mahroof, will be among the big names from the Women in Green going into the India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2022 match.

Both teams are yet to win the Women’s World Cup, but India have made it to the finals in the 2005 and 2017.

India will be making their 10th Women’s World Cup appearance while Pakistan take the stage for the fifth time.

The India Women vs Pakistan Women match begins from 6:30 AM IST.

India Women vs Pakistan Women cricket head-to-head record

The Indian women’s cricket team has dominated Pakistan in the limited-over formats.

India have defeated Pakistan Women in all 10 ODI meetings till date and have finished on top on nine occasions in 11 T20Is.

The Women in Blue have also beaten Pakistan in the two previous meetings in the 50-over Women’s World Cup.

The two sides last met at the Women’s World Cup 2017, where India registered a 95-run victory.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 live in India?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India. Hindi commentary broadcast will be aired on the and Star Sports 3.

Live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women will be on Disney+ Hotstar