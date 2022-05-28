India lose 2-0 against Jordan in international football friendly

The Indian football team slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Jordan in an international friendly at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Monther Abu Hamara (76’) and Mohammed Abu Zraiq (90+3’) scored the two goals for Jordan.

This was India’s final preparatory match before their 2023 AFC Asia Cup qualification matches, which begin next month.

Ranked 106 in the FIFA world rankings, India were on the backfoot for most parts of the match against the 91st-ranked Jordan.

The first opportunity fell to Jordan in the fifth minute, after Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan was dispossessed near the goal. The corner which followed was, however, cleared away. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu then saved a long shot from just outside the 18-yard box.

Mousa Suleiman and Hamza Aldaradreh combined well to create plenty of opportunities for Jordan and kept the Indian backline on its toes.

Igor Stimac’s men also had a couple of set pieces near the opposite box but none of them really troubled the opposition keeper.

Jordan could have taken the lead at the 37-minute mark after a quick throw-in from the right flank gave Hamza Aldaradreh a chance to score. However, Gurpreet made a timely dive to deny the strike.

The first half ended without any goals.

Stimac brought on fresh legs into the attack with Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohammed Yasir replacing Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa for the second half.

But Jordan still bossed possession and continued to press. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had to step up on several occasions to keep the scoreboard deadlocked at 0-0.

There was action on the other end of the pitch as well, as India squandered an easy chance just after the hour mark when an unmarked Sandesh headed a corner wide.

Jordan’s continuous forays into the Indian box finally bore fruit in the 76th minute.

Ahmed Saleh controlled the ball in the air and found Monther Abu Amara in front of the goal, who blasted it past Gurpreet to put Jordan ahead.

India stepped up the attack in the final 10 minutes of the game in hunt of the equaliser but conceded one more through a counter attack.

Mohammad Abu Zraiq netted in the dying seconds to give Jordan a 2-0 win.

India will begin the third round of their 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification campaign on June 8 against Cambodia.