Davis Cup 2022: India to host Denmark in World Group I play-offs in March

The Indian tennis team will host Denmark in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-offs on March 4 and 5, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Sunday.

Along with India and Denmark, 22 other countries will be competing in the World Group I play-offs of the men’s tennis tournament. The 12 winners will progress to World Group I ties in September while the losers will drop into Group-2.

Next year’s qualifiers and play-offs will take place in March. In all, 36 ties will be held.

India’s play-off against Denmark will feature one doubles and four singles matches.

For India, Ramkumar Ramanathan is currently the top-ranked singles player at 185, followed by Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215) and Sumit Nagal (218).

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are the top-ranked Indians at 43 and 119, respectively.

Holger Rune, meanwhile, is the top Dane in tennis, ranked 104, followed by Mikael Torpegaard at world No. 227. Frederik Nielsen is the best Danish doubles player at No. 94.

India dropped down to the Group I playoffs after losing to Finland in the Group I tie in September. The Indian tennis team is yet to win the Davis Cup.

India have finished runners-up in the Davis Cup three times - 1966, 1974 and 1987.