India go down fighting against Bahrain in international football friendly

A penalty save from captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Rahul Bheke’s first international goal couldn’t prevent the Indian football team from slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Bahrain in the international friendly at the Sh. Ali Bin Mohamed Stadium in Manama City on Wednesday.

Goals from Mohqmed Hardan and Mahdi Humaidan in either half sealed the win for Bahrain, even as Bheke’s powerful header had helped India draw level in the 56th minute.

The match saw five Indian football players making their international debuts. While India head coach Igor Stimac named VP Suhair and Danish Farooq in the starting line-up, Naorem Roshan Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Anwar Ali came on as second-half substitutes.

Earlier in the first-half, a dominant Bahrain, world No. 89 in the latest FIFA rankings, were almost off to a perfect start as they earned a penalty in the sixth minute when Mohamed Marhoon’s shot hit Sandesh Jhingan’s hand at the edge of the 18-yard box. But goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu anticipated correctly, diving to his left to palm away Mahdi Humaidan’s spot kick.

India, ranked 104 in world football, tried to regroup and in the 10th minute, Liston Colaco intercepted the ball in the midfield and tried to run between his two markers. But the rival midfield was quick to thwart him.

Six minutes later, the Bahrain forward line broke free but Mahroon’s shot crashed off the bar. The rebound did fall to an unmarked Humaidan but he smashed it over.

India had their first shot a few minutes later as Manvir Singh met Rahim Ali’s cross but the former’s header was off target.

The Indian football team survived a scare in the 35th minute when Marhoon squared it to Humaidan, who laid it for Komail Alaswad who failed to hit the target.

The miss didn’t prove too costly for Bahrain as they surged into the lead the very next minute. Mahroon took his time and floated the ball into the box for Mohqmed Hardan to volley in, as the hosts headed into the interval with a solitary goal lead.

Changing over, Stimac brought in debutant Roshan Singh in place of Liston Colaco, and he almost scored with his first touch in international football as he tried to meet Rahim’s cross on the half-volley.

The second substitution came in the 56th minute – Anirudh Thapa replacing Suhair. India earned a corner almost immediately, and it brought their equaliser. The corner was played short, and Roshan floated it viciously behind the rival defence and the goalkeeper for Rahul Bheke to head home powerfully – his first goal in international football.

Bahrain, in their attempt to pull it back, played an aerial ball to Humaidan inside the box. But even as he tried to meet it, the ball stayed out of his reach.

A double substitution came in the 79th minute – Yasir Mohammad, and Aniket Jadhav coming in for Danish and Rahim respectively.

The match-winner came as late as the 88th minute with Humaidan making amends for his early penalty miss to win it for Bahrain when he ran onto a cross from the right to put it in.

India next play Belarus in another international football friendly on March 26.