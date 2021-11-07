WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan lead Indian contingent - watch live

Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will lead the challenge for the Indian table tennis contingent at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021, which starts on Monday at the Tri Lilije Sports Hall in Lasko, Slovenia.

The city will host a WTT Contender for a second consecutive week, having scheduled the WTT Contender Lasko last week.

The WTT Contender Novo Mesto is the final tournament on the calendar before the World Table Tennis Championships, which begin on November 23 in Houston, USA.

This will be the last chance for top-level preparation for Indian table tennis stars ahead of the marquee event.

Sharath Kamal will play in both the men’s singles and men’s doubles at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will only play the singles.

India’s Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar will have to play the qualifying rounds to have a shot at the singles main draw.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra has decided to give the WTT Contender Novo Mesto a miss.

In her absence, the women’s challenge will be led by Archana Kamath, a former junior world No. 2. A host of other youngsters like Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will also be a part of the women’s field but have to come through the qualifying rounds.

Indian table tennis squad for WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021

Men’s Singles

Main Draw – Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai

Qualifiers – Manav Thakkar, Sushmit Sriram, Anthony Amalraj, Jeet Chandra, Soumyajit Ghosh and Snehit Suravajjula

Women’s Singles

Qualifiers - Selena Selvakumar, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula, Krittwika Roy, Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh

Men’s Doubles

Main Draw - Manav Thakkar/Sharath Kamal, Jeet Chandra/Snehit Suravajjula

Qualifiers - Anthony Amalraj/Soumyajit Ghosh

Mixed Doubles

Main Draw - Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath

WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 schedule

Qualifiers: Monday, November 8 - Wednesday, November 10

Main Draw: Thursday, November 11 - Sunday, November 14

Where to watch WTT Contender Novo Mesto live in India?

Live streaming of the WTT Contender Novo Mesto will be available on World Table Tennis’ official website and YouTube channel.

There is no live telecast of the table tennis tournament in India.