WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: India’s campaign ends with G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal exits

India’s campaign at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Lasko, Slovenia, ended on Friday after Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bowed out of the men’s singles event in the round of 16.

Heading into the fifth day of the competition, Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan were the only two Indian table tennis players remaining at the meet.

While the rest of the Indian contingent had bowed out on Thursday, the men’s singles duo won their respective round of 32 matches to stay alive.

The number, though, soon reduced to one with Sharath Kamal falling to China’s Liang Jingkun, a 2019 world championships bronze medallist, 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 12-10) in the round of 16.

G Sathiyan, who beat fellow Indian Harmeet Desai in the previous round, also followed his senior colleague hours later.

Up against Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic, one of the quarter-finalists from Tokyo 2020, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran struggled to get into the match as he lost 3-1 (11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 11-5).