WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan advance in singles

Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran both progressed in the men’s singles at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Lasko, Slovenia, on Thursday.

In an all-Indian round of 32 clash, G Sathiyan beat fellow Indian Harmeet Desai 3-1 (11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14) in a thrilling contest to set up a second-round clash against Slovenia’s Darko Jorgic.

Incidentally, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai together won the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 last month.

Achanta Sharath Kamal had little trouble in his round of 32 match as he eased past Japan’s Takuya Jin 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6) to move onto the next round. He will face China’s Liang Jingkun next.

In women's singles, Diya Parag Chitale lost 3-1 (11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 10-12) to Portuguese table tennis player Fu Yu. Sreeja Akula, who sneaked into the main draw as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, went down 3-1 to Australia’s Yangzi Liu.

In men’s doubles, none of the three Indian pairs competing in the main draw made it beyond the round of 16.

Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal bowed out following a 3-1 loss to Japan’s Hiroto Shinozuka and Yuma Tanigaki while Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula were eliminated after going down 3-0 to Sweden’s Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson.

Indian mixed doubles pair Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath’s campaign was also cut short following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Singapore’s Goi Rui Xuan and Chua Josh Shao Han.

G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal were the only Indians left in the meet after the first round matches in the main draw.