WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: Diya Chitale makes main draw

Indian table tennis player Diya Chitale defeated compatriot Sreeja Akula to advance to the main draw of the women’s singles at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Slovenia on Wednesday.

In the third and final qualification match, Diya Chitale, the world No. 15 in the youth rankings, played out a gripping five-setter against Sreeja Akula and prevailed 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 7-11, 12-10).

Diya Chitale will now be the only Indian in the main event of the women’s singles.

Meanwhile, Swastika Ghosh, the third Indian in the fray, fell at the last hurdle, losing to Liu Weishan of China 3-1.

The 18-year-old Swastika lost the first game 6-11 but restored parity in the second by winning 11-6. However, Liu Weishan came back in the third and fourth, winning 11-4, 11-3 to take the match and advance to the main draw.

Earlier on Tuesday, the six Indians in the men’s qualifiers, including Asian medallist Manav Thakkar and Commonwealth Games winner Anthony Amalraj, had already been knocked out of the tournament.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been slotted in the main draw of the men’s singles, which begins on Thursday.