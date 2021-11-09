WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale one win away from main draw

Indian table tennis players Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh progressed to the women’s singles final qualifying round at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Slovenia on Tuesday.

In the second round of qualification, Sreeja Akula beat Wong Xin Ru of Singapore 3-1 (15-17, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9) while Diya Chitale blanked Valeria Scherbathykh of the Russian Table Tennis Federation 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 14-12).

Swastika Ghosh, the world No. 9 in under-19 rankings, however, was stretched to five games by Filippa Bergand of Sweden. The Indian teen won 3-2 (12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9).

Meanwhile, Selena Selvakumar, Archana Kamath and Krittwika Roy were knocked out in the second round.

The Indian men also endured a difficult day at the Sports Hall Tri Lilije in Lasko as none of them could reach the third and final round of qualifications.

Snehit Suravajjula was beaten by Singapore’s Chew Zhe Yu Clarence 3-2 while Sushmit Sriram posed no challenge to Lubomir Jancarik, losing 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-3) in the second round.

Jeet Chandra was also ousted in the penultimate qualifier after going down to Samuel Walker of England 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8).

Earlier, in the opening round, Asian medallist Manav Thakkar was knocked out by Snehit Suravajjula 3-1 while two-time Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh lost to Steffen Mengel of Germany 3-0.

Anthony Amalraj, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, also exited in the opening clash after going down 3-2 to Xavier Dixon of Australia.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been slotted in the main draw, which begins on Thursday.