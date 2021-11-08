WTT Contender Novo Mesto table tennis: Doubles pair Anthony Amalraj, Soumyajit Ghosh knocked out in qualifiers

Indian table tennis pair Anthony Amalraj and Soumyajit Ghosh were knocked out in the men’s doubles qualifiers at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Slovenia on Monday.

Anthony Amalraj, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and national champion Soumyajit Ghosh lost to Frenchmen Alexis Lebrun and Felix Lebrun 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 1-11) in the first round.

However, both players will be in action in the men’s singles qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Selena Selvakumar, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh progressed to the second qualifying round in the women’s singles.

Selena Selvakumar beat Hungary’s Mercedes Nagyvaradi 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10).

Diya Chitale and Swastika recorded identical 3-0 victories over Slovenia’s Aleksandra Vovk and Tjasa Novak, respectively.

There are three qualifying rounds in the women’s singles.

Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have been directly slotted in the singles main draw. Commonwealth Games champion Manika Batra has decided to skip the tournament.