WTT Champions Macao 2022 table tennis, live streaming: Tough draw for Manika Batra, G Sathiyan

Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will compete at the WTT Champions Macao 2022, which begins on Wednesday.

World No. 37 G Sathiyan will take on Germany’s Qiu Dang in the first round of the men’s singles. Sathiyan had recently beaten Qiu Dang as India made the round of 16 in the world team table tennis championships.

Germany eventually made the final where they fell to top seeds China.

If he wins the opening round, G Sathiyan could face two-time Olympic singles champion Ma Long in the second round. Sathiyan had lost to the legendary Chinese during India’s round of 16 exit at the world team table tennis championships.

World No. 44 Manika Batra, meanwhile, will play world No. 15 Miyuu Kihara of Japan and could potentially face Japanese Olympic medallist Mima Ito in the second round.

The WTT Champions, which will be live streamed, is a new tournament introduced by World Table Tennis (WTT) this year for the world’s top men’s and women’s singles players.

The top 30 ranked players, limited to four per country, in the men’s and women’s singles gain automatic entry to the events while two wildcard entries join them in each category.

The 2022 calendar includes four WTT Champions events. The WTT Champions Macao 2022 is the second event.

G Sathiyan had lost in the opening round to Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko at WTT Champions Budapest. Manika Batra will be making her WTT Champions debut at Macao.

Japan’s Harimoto Tomokazu triumphed in the men’s singles of the first WTT Champions event in Budapest while Wang Manyu of China won the women’s singles title.

Where to watch WTT Champions Macao 2022 live in India

The WTT Champions Macao 2022 will be broadcast live on the Eurosport and Eurosport HD TV channels in India.

Live streaming of WTT Champions Macao 2022 will be available on the Discovery+ app and website.

The event will also be live streamed on World Table Tennis’ official website, the WTT app and their YouTube channel.