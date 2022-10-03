ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 table tennis: India women qualify for knockout rounds

The Indian women’s table tennis team advanced to the round of 16 after beating Egypt 3-1 at the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 in Chengdu, China on Monday.

National champion and Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed doubles gold medallist Sreeja Akula began the tie with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-1) win over Hana Goda.

Former CWG champion Manika Batra then faced a tough challenge from Dina Meshref but overcame it with a 3-2 (8-11, 11-6, 11-7, 2-11, 11-8) victory.

Teenager Diya Chitale, however, was beaten 3-2 (11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 9-11, 4-11) by Yousra Helmy but Sreeja Akula wrapped up the tie with a 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6) win over Dina Meshref.

The result means that the Indian women’s table tennis team finished second in Group 5 with five points, behind Germany with six, and ensured passage through to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the men’s table tennis team has virtually assured itself a spot in the round of 16 after a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan in their third Group 2 tie.

CWG bronze-medallist Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Denis Zholudev 3-0 (11-1, 11-9, 11-5) in the first match.

However, world No.28 Kirill Gerassimenko brought Kazakhstan back with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-9) win over Harmeet Desai.

India’s Manav Thakkar put the team back ahead with a 3-0 (12-10, 11-1, 11-8) victory over Alan Kurmangaliyev before Kirill Gerassimenko forced a decider after overcoming G Sathiyan 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 12-14, 11-9, 11-6).

National Games winner Harmeet Desai then ensured that the tie went in India’s favour with a comfortable 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-6) win over Denis Zholudev.

The unbeaten Indian men’s table tennis team sit top of Group 2 with six points in three ties and will face France in their final group tie on Tuesday.

If they win, India men will be guaranteed a spot in the round of 16. Even if they lose, India will end with seven points on the board, and they will go through to the knockouts as one of the best-placed third teams.