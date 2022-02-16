Dubai Tennis Championships: Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka through to the semi-finals

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her partner Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic progressed to the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 on Wednesday.

Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka, who entered the WTA 500 event as wildcards, defeated Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 7-5, 6-3 in their quarter-final match.

Both pairs held their serves in the first set till the eleventh game. Leading at 6-5, Mirza and Hradecka finally broke Aoyama and Krunic to go 1-0 up.

The Indo-Czech pair dominated the second set and won three consecutive games after the scores were level at 2-2. Mirza and Hradecka eventually won the set and match in one hour and sixteen minutes.

Sania Mirza, who won the Dubai Tennis Championships in 2013 with Bethanie Lynn Mattek-Sands, and Hradecka will now take on the winner from the match between top seeds Shuai Zhang-Ena Shibahara and Jelena Ostapenko-Lyudmyla Kichenok for a place in the final.

Mirza and Hradecka had defeated Chan Hao-ching of Chinese Taipei and world No. 12 Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands 7(7)-6(3), 5-7, 11-9 in the round of 16.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza, who is playing her last season, had made it to the Australian Open 2022 quarter-finals in mixed doubles in her last outing before the Dubai meet. She had crashed out in the first round of women’s doubles at Sydney.