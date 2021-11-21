49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy finish 21st

Asian champions Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy finished in 21st place in the 49er class at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Sunday.

The Indian sailing team - who made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020 - finished 13th in the 16th and final series race of the ‘gold fleet’ to solidify 21st position with 173 net points. Only the top 10 went through for the medal race.

A second Indian pair - Prince Noble and Manu Francis - finished 31st overall with a net total of 151 while the team of Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad ended 35th out of 36 with a net total of 174.

Both pairs were racing in the silver fleet - which races only for classification and are not in medal contention after the qualifying series.

Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf were crowned the 49er world champions while Dutchmen Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken won silver.

Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen of Denmark won bronze to round out the podium.

In the 49erFX class, Asian Games bronze-medallist Harshita Tomar and partner Sweta Shervegar finished 21st of 22 boats with a net total of 277. They ended the last opening series race in 16th place and only the overall top-ten qualified for the medal race.

The Netherlands’ Odile van Aanholt and Elise Ruyter won the 49erFX world championships with a net total of 72.

Norway’s Helene Ness and Marie Ronningen won silver while Brazilians Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze took home the bronze medal.