49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy 19th after three races

Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy were placed 19th after the first three 49er qualifying races at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Tuesday.

The pair, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in August and became the 49er Asian champions last week at the same venue in Mussanah, was the best-placed duo among the three Indian teams competing in the 49er category at the event.

Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy came in 11th and 14th in the first two qualifying races but finished strong with a fourth-placed finish in the final race of the event on day 1 of the competition. The two have a net total of 29 (11+14+4). In sailing, lower score is better.

The pair of Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad was 34th with a total of 46 (17+12+17) while Manu Francis and Prince Noble, the third Indian team in action, ended in 35th position with 47 (12+17+18). There are 36 boats in the competition.

Great Britain’s Jack Hawkins and Chris Tomas along with France’s Kévin Fischer Guillou and Noé Delpech currently lead the table with net totals of nine each.

The cut for the finals is determined after nine qualification races over three days.

49erFX World Championships: Indians last

In the 49erFX event for women, Harshita Tomar and Sweta Shervegar, the only Indian team in the fray, endured a disappointing day, and were at the bottom of a 22-boat leaderboard. The Indians had a net total of 65 (21+22+22).

This is the first time an Asian country is hosting the 49er and 49erFX world championships. The event being held at the Barcelo Mussanah Resort is the first stop towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.