India's domestic badminton season to begin in December with new format

India's domestic badminton season will resume after a gap of 20 months in December, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Wednesday.

After Covid-19 played havoc with the schedule for the past 18 months, the domestic season will get underway with two back-to-back Level 3 tournaments. The first tournament in Chennai is will be held from December 16 to 22 while Hyderabad will host the second one from December 24 to 30.

Both events carry prize money of Rs 10 lakh each, and are a part of the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) new domestic format, which was approved in 2019 but due to the pandemic was not introduced earlier.

Indian shuttlers have been given a cut off date of November 24 to enroll for the tournament in Chennai while the last date for the Hyderabad event is December 1.

It should be noted that the senior ranking tournaments are classified into three levels: Level 3 - BAI Series Badminton Tournament (6 in a year), Level 2 - BAI Super Series Badminton Tournament (4 in a year), Level 1 - BAI Premier Super Series Badminton Tournament (2 in a year).

Saina Nehwal in action

The Covid-19 protocols will be duly followed throughout the season and it will be mandatory for the player to carry their RT-PCR negative report.

“Covid disrupted not just sports but life in general, but we are very pleased to announce the resumption of the Indian domestic badminton season. We have some world-class players and all the players getting back on court is great news for the entire badminton fraternity,” BAI secretary Ajay K Singhania said.

The entire domestic season will offer a prize money of INR 2.2 crores. It includes, the Level 3 tournaments with prize money of INR 10 lakh, Level 2 tournaments offering INR 15 lakh, premier tournaments will hold a purse of INR 25 lakh while Nationals having a prize purse of INR 50 lakh.

Apart from being financially lucrative to the players, the aim of the format is to make the domestic circuit more competitive by allowing more players to break onto the main circuit.