India’s best performances at the World Weightlifting Championships

Jeremy Lalrinnunga spearheads India’s challenge at the World Weightlifting Championships, which began in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday, December 7.

The World Championships is one of the oldest events in the sport, with the first edition, which was only for men, held in 1891. The first women’s event in 1987 in Daytona Beach, USA.

Even though India will be missing the services of Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, they have sent a young contingent of 19 lifters.

Traditionally, it is the women who have done well for India at the elite event. Women have accounted for all of the16 medals (3 gold, 8 silver, five bronze) India has won at the Championships. Kunjarani Devi (flyweight) and Lalita Polley (lightweight) were the first athletes to win medals for the country at the 1989 Championships in Manchester, England.

Here are India’s best performers at the World Weightlifting Championships:

Karnam Malleswari

Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian to win a gold at the World Weightlifting Championships when she topped the featherweight (54kg) category in Istanbul in 1994.

The Indian lifted 110kg in clean and jerk to take her total to 197.5kg and clinch the gold. China’s Li Fengying won the silver with a total lift of 195 kg.

A year later, Malleswari defended her title in style. She created a world record for the clean and jerk with a lift of 113 kg during the Championships in Guangzhou, China. Malleswari claimed the gold medal with a total of 202.5kg, which was more than seven kilograms clear of her nearest rival.

The legendary lifter, who went on to etch her name in history as the first Indian woman to win an individual medal at the Olympics when she clinched bronze at Sydney 2000, has a total of four World Championship medals.

She won two bronze medals (1993 Melbourne and 1996 Warsaw) to go with her two golds.

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu bounced back from the disappointment of Rio 2016, when she failed to register a legal lift in three attempts in clean and jerk, by winning gold at the 2017 World Championships in Anaheim, California.

She lifted a national record and personal best of 194 kg to win gold in the flyweight (48kg) category. Chanu topped the clean and jerk event with a lift of 109 kg.

The triumph at the World Championships was an important step in her journey to Tokyo 2020, where she clinched India’s first medal of the competition.

The name Kunjarani Devi is associated with Indian weightlifting.

Kunjarani Devi

Kunjarani Devi is India’s most decorated medalist at the World Championships but, unfortunately, was never able to claim a gold.

The ‘Iron Lady’ of Indian weightlifting won seven silver medals at the elite event in the space of nine years.

In 1989, she became the first Indian to take the World Championships podium. The Manipuri legend lifted a total of 132.5 kg – 57.5kg in the snatch and 75kg in the clean and jerk—to take the silver. She went on to win a medal of the same hue in 1991 Donaueschingen, 1992 Varna, 1994 Istanbul, 1995 Guangzhou, 1996 Warsaw, 1997 Chiang Mai.

Kunjarani Devi lost out to an athlete from China each of the seven times.

“My goal was always to take the fight to the Chinese,” the Indian had told Olympics.com in an earlier interview. “India was just discovering weightlifting as a sport while they already had all the systems in place and the blueprint for success.”