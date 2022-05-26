India Open of Surfing 2022: National championships to sail off in Mangalore

India Open of Surfing 2022, the national surfing championships, are set to be held from May 27 to 29 at the Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka.

In its third edition now, the India Open of Surfing is the premier surfing competition organised by the Surfing Federation of India, the governing body for the sport in the country.

The three-day event this year will see participation from 70 top surfers from across the country, including the defending champions D Manikandan and Shristi Selvam.

“I don’t feel the pressure of defending the national title. I will be doing my best and concentrating on my performance for the surf contest”, said D. Manikandan, the men’s defending national champion.

Nithishvarun T and Babu Sivaraj, the men’s silver and bronze medallists, respectively, from the previous edition, will also compete at this year’s event.

Meanwhile, the women’s field will see podium finishers from 2021, Shanti Banarse (silver) and Sinchana Gowda (bronze), as the top challengers to Shristi Selvam.

“It is going to be a very tough and challenging field of surfers this year,” Shristi Selvam said. “I am happy that more women are participating in the sport. It will be a fun contest, and I will be doing my best to defend the title.”

Surfing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, with participation from 18 countries. Carissa Moore (USA) became the first women’s Olympic surfing champion while Italo Ferreira (Brazil) was crowned the men’s winner.

The Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Games will also feature surfing.

The first edition of India Open of Surfing was held in 2016 in the port city Mangalore.

Mangalore, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, is one of the best locations for surfing in India, with the winds and waves from the Arabian Sea being conducive to surfers.