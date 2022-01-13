PV Sindhu sails into quarter-finals at India Open badminton

Former world champion PV Sindhu went through to the quarter-finals of the women’s singles of the India Open 2022 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian badminton star beat youngster Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 in the round of 16.

The match was competitive in the opening stages as Ira Sharma kept pace with PV Sindhu, even taking the lead at one point. However, at 7-7, PV Sindhu surged ahead, never to concede her points lead.

The second game was much more straightforward as the two-time Olympic medallist raced to a 14-4 lead before Ira Sharma pulled back a few points. However, no comeback was forthcoming as the world No. 7 wrapped up an easy victory.

PV Sindhu’s next opponent is the impressive Ashmita Chaliha, who beat Frenchwoman Yaelle Hoyaux 21-17, 21-14 in the second round.

Ashmita Chaliha, the 2019 South Asian Games champion, had stunned fifth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya in the opening round.

Meanwhile, world No. 25 Sameer Verma was forced to retire with a calf strain while trailing 4-2 against Canada’s Brian Yang.

As many as 11 matches were called off on Thursday at the India Open as seven shuttlers, including Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa, tested positive for COVID-19.