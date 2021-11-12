Nethra Kumanan strikes gold in Gran Canaria sailing championships

Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan won the gold medal in the laser radial event at the Gran Canaria Sailing Championships 2021, a European regional open event, in Spain.

Nethra Kumanan won three races and finished third and fourth in the remaining two races to end with a net total of 10 points and win the event.

Spanish sailors Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho finished in second and third place, respectively.

It was Nethra Kumanan’s third event since Tokyo 2020, where she made her Olympic debut. She contested the Europa Cup in Hungary in September and the European Open in Bulgaria last month, finishing 32nd and third, respectively.

In her nascent career thus far, the 24-year-old Nethra Kumanan has had quite a few landmark moments.

Nethra Kumanan became the first woman Indian sailor to compete at an Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 earlier this year.

In January last year, Nethra Kumanan became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Sailing World Cup - winning bronze in the Miami leg.

The Indian sailor has also competed in two Asian Games - 2014 and 2018 - for India.