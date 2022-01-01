COVID pushes national weightlifting championships to March

The nationals were slated to be held from January 8-16 but will now begin on March 20 due to the new wave of the pandemic in India.

By Rahul Venkat
Picture by Getty Images

The national weightlifting championships 2022 have been pushed to March 20, Sportstar reported on Saturday.

The national championships were initially scheduled from January 8-16 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

However, concerns over COVID-19 mean that the start date has been postponed by two months.

The national championships would have seen competition in the senior, junior and sub-junior categories but now it is not clear if all three levels will be held simultaneously in March.

The new wave of the pandemic in India will delay the return to competitive action for Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu, who was set to take part in the nationals. She competes in the women’s 49kg category.

Youth Olympics gold-medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), world clean-and-jerk champion S Bindyarani Devi (women’s 55kg) and junior world silver-medallist Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) were some of the top lifters who were scheduled to take part in the January nationals.

