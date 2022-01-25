India’s Tokyo 2020 medallists sing national anthem to mark Republic Day 2022 

India’s medallists from Tokyo 2020 have sung the national anthem in a unique video to mark Republic Day 2022 celebrated on January 26.

Gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, including Neeraj Chopra, Manish Narwal, Sumit Antil, Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar can be seen singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

‘Jana Gana Mana’ was formally adopted as the national anthem of India on January 24, 1950. The video was released on Monday, two days ahead of Republic Day 2022.

The video also features 13 other medal winners from last year’s competitions in Tokyo and begins with a montage of children playing sports, with a voice over of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachhan.

The champion athletes also shared their thoughts and emotions whenever the national anthem is played in stadiums.

“As a soldier as well, it is a matter of pride when you hear our national anthem in a foreign land. When it plays, even people from other countries give us respect. It is a matter of pride for all of us,” Neeraj Chopra said.

Indian hockey team’s goalkeeper PR Sreejesh added, “Only an athlete can have a feeling when the anthem plays at a stadium. It gives you goosebumps and reminds you of your responsibility. It reminds you of your family, friends and our countrymen.”

Former weightlifting world champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mirabai Chanu said that she gets emotional when the national anthem plays, and the flag is raised at the podium.

The video was directed and produced by the Indian Institute of Sports Management (IISM), run by former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni.