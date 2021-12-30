Indian men’s hockey team national camp to start from January 3 in Bengaluru

Hockey India has announced a list of 60 players who will be attending the men’s national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru from January 3.

The players were shortlisted on the basis of their performances at the senior and junior national championships. The performances at domestic events sanctioned by Hockey India were also considered.

Players who were a part of the previous senior and junior core groups were judged on their performances at the international tournaments.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid, under whom the team won its first Olympic medal (bronze) in 41 years, said that the established players will have to prove themselves to ensure they are retained in the final list.

"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh,” Graham Reid said.

The list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of the FIH Pro League 2022 matches starting from February.

The FIH Pro League, which concludes in June, will be followed by the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July-August and Asian Games 2022 in September.

Graham Reid said that it will be crucial for India to have a strong pool of 33 ahead of a challenging 2022 season.

Men’s hockey players in the national camp

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Ayush Dwivedi

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Mohd Faraz, Parampreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Biju Ekka, Sheshe Gowda B M, Ashis Kumar Topno, Jugraj Singh, Bharath K R, Likhith BM, Keshav Tyagi, Sushil Dhanwar

Forwards: Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pardeep Singh, Abhishek, Abharan Sudev, Mohd. Raheel, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Mohd Umar