Commonwealth Games 2022: Five test COVID positive in Indian men’s hockey camp

Two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian men's hockey team, preparing for the Commonwealth Games 2022 have tested positive for COVID-19. They have mild symptoms and have been isolated.

The team is currently training in SAI, Bengaluru. The RT PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning. The players have not been named.

According to PTI, however, those infected include striker Gurjant Singh, coach Graham Reid and the video analyst.

An 18-member men’s hockey squad was announced for the Birmingham 2022 Games earlier this month. The team will be led by Manpreet Singh, with Harmanpreet Singh as his deputy.

India were last seen in action on June 19 in the FIH Pro League at Rotterdam, the Netherlands. After their tour of Europe, the players were then given a six-day break to spend time with their families in India.

A 31-member core group reported to SAI, Bengaluru on Monday for a three-week national coaching camp. The camp will conclude on July 23 ahead of the team's departure for CWG 2022.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, India are grouped in pool B along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The hockey team begins its campaign on July 31 against Ghana.

India finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia and won a silver medal in 2010 and 2014.