Santiago Nieva retained as high-performance director for Indian men’s boxers till Paris 2024

Indian men’s boxing high-performance director Santiago Nieva has been given a contract extension till the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The move follows the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) recommending Santiago Nieva’s retention to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The federation was keen to maintain continuity with Commonwealth and the Asian Games lined up in a busy 2022 season.

Santiago Nieva has been serving as the high-performance director for India’s male boxers for five years. A high-performance director works with athletes at every level with the goal to bring out the best in them.

The Swede’s role, however, was under review after all five male Indian boxers, including the world No.1 Amit Panghal, failed to impress at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. After Tokyo, Santiago Nieva was given an extension till the boxing world championships in October-November 2021 but was not part of the national camp.

Under the latest extension, Santiago Nieva’s performance will be reviewed every year till the end of the Paris Olympics.

Though Indian male pugilists failed to live up to expectations at the Tokyo Games, they did achieve their best-ever medal haul of two at the world boxing championships 2019 under Nieva’s guidance. Amit Panghal won the country’s first-ever silver medal at the worlds while Manish Kaushik clinched a bronze. Indian men’s boxers had returned with medals from the 2018 editions of the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Indian women’s boxing high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco, meanwhile, wasn’t given an extension even though the Italian helped Lovlina Borgohain win a bronze medal in Tokyo. The federation will invite applications for his replacement.