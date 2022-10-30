India to host four ATP Challenger tennis tournaments in 2023

India will host as many as four ATP Challenger tennis tournaments in early 2023, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Tuesday.

The tennis events will mark the ATP Challenger Tour’s return to the country after a two-year hiatus. The last ATP Challenger India hosted was the 2020 Bengaluru Open.

Three of the tournaments will be ATP Challenger 100 tournaments, which will be hosted in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, respectively. Nagpur, meanwhile, will host its maiden event, an ATP Challenger 50.

While exact dates of the tournaments are yet to be announced, these will be played in early 2023 after India’s Davis Cup World Group Playoffs in February.

“We are sure that Indian tennis players will be tremendously benefitted from these events and our players will make maximum use of the opportunities that AITA has created for players,” AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar said.

“The two years of COVID took its toll on the tournaments in India, but the record events will help our players bounce back, improve their international rankings, and prove their mettle,” Dhupar added.

Apart from the four ATP Challengers, India will also host eight ITF men’s events, nine ITF women's events and 11 ITF junior events, two each of Grade 2, Grade 3 and Grade 4 and five Grade 5, between November this year and March next year.

The Grade 2 events will be played in New Delhi and Kolkata, the Grade 3 events have been scheduled in Pune and Chandigarh, Grade 4 events at Delhi and Guwahati and Grade 5 events at Indore, Gurugram, Dehradun, Bhilai and Madurai.

All the events will be spread across 13 states in the country.