AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: India to get home advantage for third round

The Indian football team will enjoy home turf advantage during the third round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), on Thursday, accepted India’s bid to be one of the six host nations for the final leg of the qualifying tournament, which begins from June 8 this year.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will host the matches at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

The third round of the qualifiers will be the Indian men’s football team’s final chance to make the cut for next year’s AFC Asian Cup – the biggest international football competition in the continent.

India had failed to secure an Asian Cup place in the second round of qualifiers after finishing behind reigning Asian champions Qatar and Oman in Group E.

With 13 of the 24 teams, including hosts China, already having cemented their slots in next year’s showpiece, India will be vying against 23 other Asian countries for one of the remaining 11 places at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

The 24 teams will be divided into six groups and will play each other in a single-legged round-robin format. The top teams from each group and the five best runners ups will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, which begins in China from June 16, 2023.

The matches will be played on June 8, 11 and 14.

The AFC has selected six countries to host each of the six groups. All matches in a group will be played in a centralised venue as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Barring India, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan are the other hosts.

The draws for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers will be held on February 24, with India and all the other hosts in a single pot.

Irrespective of the draw, Igor Stimac’s Indian team will be playing all its matches in Kolkata. India had qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE but failed to progress beyond the group stages.