Harmilan Bains’ Commonwealth Games, world championships hopes dashed by surgery

India’s upcoming middle-distance runner Harmilan Bains will miss out on the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the World Athletics Championships 2022 after undergoing a knee surgery recently.

Harmilan Bains had suffered a knee injury at the start of this year and hasn’t competed this season. She will take four months to recover before she can resume training.

The 23-year-old from Punjab had received an invitation to the World Championships, to be held in Oregon, USA in July.

The surgery also means Harmilan Bains will not be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July-August. She also missed the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) earlier this month.

The Punjab runner has now set her eyes on next year’s world championships and the Asian Games, which were postponed to 2023.

“I can still gain those big tournament experiences… I will have to work extra hard next year. For that I need to recover well in these four months, so I won’t rush into getting back on track,” Harmilan Bains told Firstpost.

Harmilan Bains broke the 1500m national record last year, clocking 4:05.39 seconds at the National Open Championships 2021. The previous record of 4:06.03 seconds was held by Sunita Rani, who had set it during the Asian Games 2002 in Busan.

The young track and field star first shot to fame after winning two gold medals (800m and 1500m) at the KIUG 2020 and has shown steady improvement since.

Harmilan Bains has bettered her personal best in the 1500m by a little over 15 seconds and 800m by six seconds in a three-year period.