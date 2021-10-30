India keep AFC U-23 Asian Cup hopes alive after finishing second in group

The Indian football team played out a 0-0 draw against Kyrgyzstan in their third and final match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Fujairah Stadium, UAE, on Saturday. The result meant both India and Kyrgyzstan finished tied behind UAE on points, head-to-head and goal difference, in Group E.

However, since a second-placed team needed to be established for the sake of the qualification process, a penalty shootout took place to determine the second and third positions. India won the shootout 4-2 to clinch the second spot in Group E and kept their hopes of qualifying for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 alive.

With UAE winning their match against Oman earlier in the day, India began the match hoping for a second-place finish in the group. Since Igor Stimac’s boys lost to UAE in their last match on Wednesday, even three points from the match would have placed India below the Emiratis based on head-to-head.

Top teams from each group qualify directly for next year’s continental showpiece along with the best four second-placed teams across all groups barring Group G, which has only two sides.

India now need to wait till the conclusion of other group matches on Sunday to know if they can qualify for their maiden AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Both India and Kyrgyzstan, in similar situations in their group and chasing a win, showed plenty of attacking intent in the first half.

While India’s front three of Rahul KP, Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap Singh kept the Kyrgyz defence on its toes, the White Falcons created their own share of chances via Borubaev Gulzhigit and Al Ygulov Maksat.

Kyrgyzstan arguably had the better chances to sneak into the lead but with Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh standing tall, the two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 going into half-time.

The second half saw similar attacking football as the first, with both Dheeraj and Kyrgyz custodian Tokotaev Erzhan needing to intervene on several occasions to keep their respective teams from falling behind.

Rahul KP was unlucky not to give India the lead in the 73rd minute as his powerful drive from distance had Tokotaev beat, but hit the woodwork.

The match eventually ended 0-0, ensuring both teams were equal in every aspect in their group. The stalemate forced an unconventional situation where a penalty shootout was needed to determine the second-placed side.

Dheeraj Singh, who performed brilliantly in regulation time, carried his form into the dreaded tie-breaker and saved the first two kicks from Kyrgyz players. The Indian kick takers made the advantage count as India won the penalty shootout 4-2.

"Very proud of how our boys played today. India deservedly got second place in the group. This was the biggest surprise here in UAE. With a result like this, we still hope to qualify for the (U-23) Asian Cup," India head coach Igor Stimac said after the match.