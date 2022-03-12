SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022: India's squad, full schedule

The Indian women’s football team head coach Thomas Dennerby named a 22-member squad for the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022 on Saturday. The tournament startsp at the JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India, from March 15.

With India set to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in October this year, the squad for the SAFF event may provide a hint to how Dennerby, who has guided the Swedish women’s football team to the quarter-finals of the Olympics, is planning to set his team up for the global showpiece.

“Although this is not the fully finalised World Cup squad yet, the SAFF tournament will be crucial for the girls,” Thomas Dennerby said.

The 62-year-old Swedish coach also noted that he was very happy with the team but also advised caution.

“We have a lot of good players in the squad, and these girls pose a really bright future for women’s football in India. The great thing about them is that they have been properly educated about football from a very young age. The key now is to keep on with that,” an upbeat Dennerby said.

“I’ve seen many players who are supremely talented at the age of 15-16, but then they disappear later on. And many who have some average talent go on to be top players in the world. So, it’s important to practice hard in an organised manner, no matter how much talent one has,” he added.

India squad for SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022

Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Melody Chanu Keisham, Adrija Sarkhel

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Nisha, Ritu Devi, Purnima Kumari, Naketa, Kajal, Varshika

Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Poonam, Subhangi Singh, Priyanka Sujeesh, Martina Thokchom, Babina Devi, Nitu Linda

Forwards: Naita Kumari, Rejiya Devi, Amisha Baxla, Sunita Munda, Lynda Kom Serto

The Indian team will be up against Nepal and Bangladesh at the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship, where each team plays the others twice. India open their campaign against Nepal on March 15.

“Normally, if we are playing friendlies, we do not care much about the results, the focus is more on the progress we have made as a team in different areas of the pitch. But a tournament is a tournament, and the results are important. There will be a little pressure on the players, but it will be good to play under such pressure,” Dennerby said.

Started in 2018, the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship is into its third edition this year. Bangladesh have won both the previous tournaments. India were the runners-ups in 2021.

The India U-17 team has been training in Jamshedpur.

SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship 2022: India’s fixtures, schedule and live match start times

All times in Indian Standard Time (IST)

March 15, Tuesday

India vs Nepal – 7:00 PM IST

March 19, Saturday

Bangladesh vs India - 7:00 PM IST

March 21, Monday

Nepal vs India – 7:00 PM IST

March 25, Friday

India vs Bangladesh – 7:00 PM IST