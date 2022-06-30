World Cup cricket winner Yuvraj Singh to play in Icons Series golf tournament in US

Former Indian cricket team player Yuvraj Singh will play in the inauguralIcons Series golf tournament that will be held at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ, on June 30 - July 1.

The Icons Series, which features a 10-hole team match-play format, will have a host of celebrity athletes and players teeing off.

There will be two teams – Team USA and the Rest of the World – who will be pitted against each other. Each team will field 12 players.

Yuvraj Singh will represent the Rest of the World, captained by golf legend Ernie Els, a four-time Major champion. South African AB de Villiers, Australian Ricky Ponting and West Indies’ Brian Lara are the other former superstar cricketers in the team.

Other members include Aussie tennis Grand Slam champion Ashleigh Barty, England football captain Harry Kane and Liverpool’s James Milner among others.

“I’m really excited to join the Icons Series and represent India in the Rest of the World team,” Yuvraj Singh said.

“We already have a team full of great talent and the toughest of competitors and it’s going to be nice to actually play alongside AB De Villiers, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara after years of battling it out in the middle on the cricket field in our own sport.”

Team USA will be led by Fred Couples, and features the Olympics' most decorated athlete, Michael Phelps. The rest of the team largely comprises American football players.

Yuvraj Singh is the only Indian playing in the Icons Series.

A member of the Indian cricket team from 2003 to 2017, Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India’s triumph during the 2007 World T20. He hit six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad to score the

fastest 50 in T20 cricket. Yuvraj Singh was also part of the India team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup (50-over format).

Icons Series golf teams

Team USA: Fred Couples (captain), Michael Phelps, Michael Strahan, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Whitworth, Robbie Gould, Marshall Faulk, Reggie Bush, Michael Vick, Brice Butler, Golden Tate, John Smoltz, JR Smith.

Rest of the World: Ernie Els (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, AB de Villiers, Ash Barty, Harry Kane, James Milner, Alan Smith, George Gregan, Gavin Hastings, Ivan Rodriguez, Canero Alvarez.

Where to watch Icons Series golf live in India?

The inaugural Icons Series golf tournament will be telecast live on the Eurosport TV channel in India, according to the official Icons Series website.