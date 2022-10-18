AFC Asian Cup: India and Saudi Arabia in two-way race to host 2027 event

India and Saudi Arabia have emerged as the final two bidders to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Tuesday.

The development came to the fore after Qatar was chosen as the host country for the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The next year’s continental men’s football showpiece was earlier set to be held in China but they withdrew, prompting AFC to look for new hosts.

Qatar, the reigning Asian champions, were earlier interested in hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. But since the Qatar Football Association (QFA) is now hosting the 2023 edition, they dropped out of the 2027 race.

Uzbekistan and Iran, the two other countries interested in hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027, officially withdrew their bids on December 14, 2020, and October 13, 2022, respectively.

The final decision about who will host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting scheduled in February 2023.

“In the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, we have two exemplary bids,” AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said.

If the AIFF wins the bid, it will be the first time that India will be hosting the marquee continental football tournament. Three-time champions Saudi Arabia are also bidding to host their maiden AFC Asian Cup.

The last edition of the AFC Asian Cup was held in the UAE in 2019. India exited the tournament in the group stages.

India have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar after topping Group D in the third round of qualifiers.