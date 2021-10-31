Ajay Jayaram finishes runners-up at Belgian international badminton

India’s Ajay Jayaram finished runners-up in the men’s singles at the Belgian International 2021 badminton tournament in Leuven on Saturday.

Ajay Jayaram, the world No. 63, lost 21-14, 21-14 to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong, ranked 11 places below him, in the final.

The 34-year-old Ajay Jayaram beat Mads Christophersen, Arnaud Merkle, Hashiru Shimono and Kim Bruun en route to the title clash.

Another Indian badminton player, Subhankar Dey, fell in the quarter-finals while Rahul Chittaboina, Harsheel Dani, Satish Karunakaran and Siril Verma were all eliminated in the opening round of the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the best-placed Indian, making the quarter-finals where she lost to eventual champion Riko Gunji of Japan.

India’s Mugdha Agrey, Ira Sharma, Tanya Hemanth and Sai Krishna Priya Kudaravalli all fell in the first round of the women’s singles.

The young teams of Krishna Garaga/Vishnu Panjala and Vasantha Ranganatha/Ashith Surya lost in the round of 32 in the men’s doubles while Tarun Kona/Shivam Sharma fell in the pre-quarterfinals.

The pair of Ashith Surya and Prabhu Chimulkar were ousted in the opening round of the mixed doubles.

Youngsters Aryamann Tandon, Meiraba Maisnam, Alap Mishra, Farogh Aman, Likhita Srivastava, Shrutika Senthil, Meenal Rautela, Aadya Variyath, Purva Barve and Keyura Mopati all failed to make it out of the singles qualifiers.

The pair of Utkarsh Arora/Akshan Shetty were eliminated in the men’s doubles qualifiers while Rohan Kapoor/Sanjana Santosh failed to make it out of the mixed doubles qualifying stage.