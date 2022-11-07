Galina Bukharina, who coached Hima Das, parts ways with Athletics Federation of India

India’s 400m coach Galina Bukharina, a former Russian Olympic sprint relay bronze medallist, has parted ways with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) after being in charge for five years.

Galina Bukharina’s contract was renewed in January this year until the Asian Games 2022, which was later postponed to next year due to COVID-19.

After Indian 400m runners returned empty handed from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham earlier this year, Galina Bukharina decided not to continue, according to The New Indian Express. The AFI is now looking for her replacement.

Galina Bukharina, who turned 77 this year, led India's women and mixed 4x400m relay teams to gold medals at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. Bukharina also steered Hima Das to win a gold medal at the World U-20 Championships in 2018 and silver at the Asian Games the same year.

However, India struggled to find replacements for Hima Das after she switched to shorter sprints due to lower-back injuries affecting her performances in 2020 and 2021.

During her peak, Galina Bukharina represented the Soviet Union and featured mostly in the 100m. She won a bronze in the 1968 Mexico City 4x100m relay and later migrated to the United States.