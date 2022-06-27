In Gee Chun: Top facts about the 2022 Women's PGA Championship winner

South Korea's In Gee Chun clinched her third major golf title recovering from a spectacular collapse in the front nine to secure the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship crown on Sunday (26 June).

With the win, she secured her first major title in six years, adding to the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2016 Evian Championship titles.

The 27-year-old Chun won by a stroke over Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee in a climactic finish to end on five under, firing a three-over-par 75 at Congressional Country Club.

Her victory could easily have ended in bitter disappointment after she squandered a three-stroke advantage in the final round. Instead of completely unravelling as Thompson edged ahead, Chun rebounded to claim a one-stroke lead on the 17th before safely navigating to victory.

In Gee Chun: Math prodigy

Before she graced the world’s best golf courses, Chun was considered a math prodigy, reportedly tested for a genius-level IQ.

Chun was first introduced to golf as an 11-year-old when she went to a driving range with her father. She persevered despite being teased about her swing, which ultimately led her to a career as a professional golf player.

"They asked me to hit some shots and I tried to swing the club but the results weren't that good," Chun told ESPN. "My father and my father's friend teased me a little bit, and I got fired up and I felt I could do it. Then I decided to spend some time in golf, and I fell in love with it."

In Gee Chun: Her friends call her Dumbo

Chun has fully embraced the unusual nickname her coach Won Park gave her. Park called her Dumbo because of her keen sense of hearing. The name has stuck with Chun, printing the nickname on her golf bags and other accessories.

"Everyone calls me Dumbo," Chun told ESPN. "When I came over here, some American fans recognized the nickname and called me Dumbo. Some even shouted it, 'Let's go, Dumbo.' That has really made me enjoy the game."

In Gee Chun Picture by 2022 Getty Images

In Gee Chun: Nine-birdie record

Chun made a stunning start to the tournament with nine birdies on her way to an eight-under 64 at Congressional Country Club in wet conditions on Thursday.

She set a new course record in the process at the revamped Blue Course giving her – what seemed at the time – an unassailable advantage. She equalled the largest first-round major lead in women’s golf history with Mickey Wright, who led at this tournament by the same margin after 18 holes in 1961.