Im Sung-jae leads Masters after day one; Tiger Woods sits four back after shooting 71 in opening round

South Korean's Im Sung-jae recorded a 67-stroke total to lead after the first round of play at the 2022 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia. Australian Cameron Smith is close behind at 68, while four players - Americans Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, England's Danny Willett and Chile's Joaquin Niemann - finished the day at a three under 69.

"I think the key to my good round today was getting off to a hot start. I birdied the first three holes and I got into a rhythm," Im said, according to USA Today.

After a near fatal accident just over a year ago, Tiger Woods finished the day in tied for 10th place, shooting a 71. It's an impressive debut for the golf legend, who days ago was not sure if he would even play here.

“If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it's at now,” Woods said, according to Yahoo! Sports. “... To see where I've been, to see — to get from there to here. It was no easy task.”

Play continues Friday (8 April) with Scotland's Sandy Lyle and American Stewart Hagestad set to tee off at 8 am local time.

Im Sung-jae leads 2022 Golf Masters in Augusta after round one - results

1. Sungjae Im (KOR), -5

2. Cameron Smith (AUS), -4

T3. Danny Willett (ENG), -3

T3. Joaquin Niemann (CHI), -3

T3. Scottie Scheffler (USA), -3

T3. Dustin Johnson (USA), -3

T7. Patrick Cantlay (USA), -2

T7. Corey Conners (CAN), -2

T7. Jason Kokrak (USA), -2

T10. Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), -1

T10. Webb Simpson (USA), -1

T10. Harry Higgs (USA), -1

T10. Tiger Woods (USA), -1

T10. Tony Finau (USA), -1

T10. Harold Varner III (USA), -1

T10. Daniel Berger (USA), -1

T10. Will Zalatoris (USA), -1

T10. Kevin Na (USA), -1

2022 Masters Tournament – Schedule

Friday, 8 April: Second round, followed by the cut after 36 holes, with only the top 50 players and ties progressing to the third and fourth rounds.

Saturday, 9 April: Third round

Sunday, 10 April: Fourth and final round, including Green Jacket ceremony and trophy presentation