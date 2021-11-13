IESF esports world championship 2021: Indian gamers hunt for glory – watch live streaming

A seven-member Indian contingent will participate at the IESF esports world championship 2021 in Eilat, Israel, from November 14 to 20.

The 13th edition of the flagship gaming competition, organised by the International Esports Federation (IESF), will see a record 500 esports gamers from 85 different countries competing.

The esports world championship 2021 will be a multi-game event, featuring four official titles.

The official games list features DOTA 2 - a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) – a team-based tactical first-person shooter (FPS) game, Tekken 7 – a martial arts-based fighting game and eFootball 2022 – a football game which was previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) globally and Winning Eleven in Japan.

Additionally, Audition, a popular dance game, will also feature as a promoted title at Eilat.

Of these, only Dota 2 features at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Esports has made the Asian Games programme next year with eight titles to be medal events.

Seven Indian esports gamers at the world championships will be competing in three of the events CS:GO, Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022 at the finals at Eilat.

Indian team for the IESF esports world championship 2021

CS:GO - Ritesh Sarda (captain), Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy, Harsh Jain

Tekken 7 - Hitesh Khorwal aka rcool

eFootball 2022 - Hemanth Kommu aka peshemak7

All the players qualified for the finals in Israel through the South Asia Regionals. Hemanth Kommu topped the eFootball regionals. The 24-year-old Vijayawada resident is a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, one of India’s premier engineering institutes.

India is among the seven Asian countries which will have representation at the IESF esports world championship 2021. The others are South Korea, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Eilat meet will be one of the first non-virtual esports events since the COVID-19 pandemic broke in early 2020.

Where to watch IESF esports world championship 2021 on live streaming in India?

Live streaming of the IESF esports world championship 2021 will be available on IESF’s official Twitch channel.

IESF esports world championship 2021: Schedule for Indian gamers

November 16 – Opening ceremony

November 17 - Preliminary Round (all games)

November 18 – Grand finals (Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022)

November 19 – Grand Finals (CS: GO)

November 20 – Closing ceremony