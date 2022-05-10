Idalys Ortiz isn't going anywhere as she aims for a fifth Olympic medal

Four Olympic Games and four consecutive Olympic medals.

There’s little doubt as to why Idalys Ortiz is considered a legend, both in her native Cuba and across the wider world.

The judoka won her fourth Olympic medal at the Nippon Budokan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The silver she achieved now sits next to the bronze she won at Beijing 2008, her gold from London 2012 and another silver from Rio 2016.

And her success hasn’t only been confined to the Olympic stage. She has eight World Championship medals, including two golds, 11 continental titles and 30 medals from the World Judo Tour.

Retiring with that record would have been a completely understandable decision. However, having considered leaving the sport after Tokyo 2020, Ortiz announced she isn’t going anywhere. In an interview with IJF, the Cuban stated that she is ready to fight for a fifth Olympic medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty for me as I didn’t know whether I wanted to carry on or just work until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. However, finally, we came to believe that I could return and aim for the fifth Olympic medal."

Not even a year has passed since Tokyo 2020, but Ortiz, who is now 32, has returned to the tatami after a well-deserved break in which she balanced thoughts of retirement against participation at Paris 2024.

"Although I had a break, I didn’t give up judo completely. Alongside my team, I assisted with training my colleagues. So I wouldn’t say I missed it too much. I believe an elite athlete like me, who has been involved with a lot of competitions, deserves a break.

“So I decided to carry on looking for a fifth Olympic medal, as one of the few athletes who has this distinction.

“In Cuba they say, ‘anyone can do the easy things, but the hard things are achieved by those who train’. I think I’ve trained for that fifth Olympic medal and that’s why I decided to return to the tatami.”

"We must visualise what we want in life and know what we truly want. If we really want it, we will fight for it with all our heart and will always achieve something good." - Idalys Ortiz

Consistency and resilience: two key factors

Ortiz’s silver medal was won against an opponent 11 years her junior and after having trained for only two months prior to the Olympics.

Her life also has also had many moments where she has needed to overcome the odds. She began practising judo at age nine and, by pure chance, was walking down the street with her mother when a coach stopped her and recruited her.

One example of her breaking down barriers in her career was when she trained with men, as there were very few female athletes in Cuba fighting in the +78kg category.

Goal setting and consistency have been two key factors in her success and life in general. And now both of those factors are the catalyst to her return to Olympic training.

“There are many influential factors, but the most important for consistency is to know what you want from life, to have goals and a purpose in life and hope for it with all your heart. For sure, this is a new cycle and a new version of me as an athlete.

“I need to get back into shape as soon as possible and continue competing, with my sights on new triumphs, goals and achievements,” she said.

A role model for future generations

Another thing that defines Ortiz’s character is her resilience. “At certain times, you have a lot of fans congratulating you on the great results or performances, while others say you’re too old, you should retire, you’re not doing well. But, from a psychological point of view, we need to be resilient and tell them they’re wrong.”

Ortiz has become an inspiration to others due to her mental and physical strength, however she doesn’t just want another Olympic medal, but also to create a legacy for future generations.

“It’s always good to be able to give advice to the next generation of athletes. We have to visualise what we want in life and know what we truly desire. If we really want it, we’ll fight for it with all our hearts and always achieve something good.”