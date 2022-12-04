The skating world – from figure skating to short track speed skating and beyond – is set to come together for the first-ever World Ice Skating Day on Sunday (4 December). The celebration, organised by the International Skating Union (ISU), is set to take place in some 78 countries across five continents, with local skaters celebrating the sport they love while inviting new participants to try it, too. Figure skating takes centre stage in the world of sport every four years at the Olympic Winter Games, and to ring in the inaugural World Ice Skating Day we’ve collected some of the most memorable moments in Olympic history – from Beijing 2022 and beyond.

Sui and Han win gold in front of home crowd | Beijing 2022 Expectations were so high for the two-time world champion pairs team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong that organisers made the rare move of changing the skating schedule to hold the pairs event last, with the pairs free skate set for the final night of the Beijing Games. Sui and Han used a world record score in the short program, then a rare quadruple twist (overhead throw) to open their free skate to hold off silver medallists Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, whom they beat by just 0.63 points (239.88 to 239.25). The duo screamed with delight as their scores came through, becoming just the second Chinese team to win Olympic gold in figure skating, the first being their coach Zhao Hongbo alongside Shen Xue at Vancouver 2010.

'Battle of the Brians': Boitano vs. Orser | Calgary 1988 Brian Boitano and Brian Orser had built a compelling rivalry over four years coming into the Games in Orser’s home country of Canada, with the Canadian skater having won the world title in 1987 in Cincinnati after Boitano took it the previous year. In an epic showdown, Orser led by the smallest of margins after the short program, but Boitano delivered a technically superior free skate that included eight triple jumps – two of them triple Axels. The 6.0 scoring system among the nine-judge panel saw a 5-4 split in favour of the American, who would go on to win a second world title a few weeks later before turning professional.

Torvill and Dean's iconic Bolero | Sarajevo 1984 Four years prior to the "Battle of the Brians", British ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean brought their home nation to a standstill as nearly 25 million Britons watched their chilling performance to Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. Skating last, the three-time reigning world champions received perfect 6.0s across the board for their artistic impression of the program, which became the best-scoring program in history under that system. An intriguing ripple: Torvill and Dean choreographed the dance themselves, and had shaved the 17-minute Bolero to four minutes and 28 seconds, spending the first 18 seconds of the music without touching their blades to the ice – as rules stated that the free dance could be 4 minutes, 10 seconds at maximum.

Hanyu Yuzuru goes back-to-back | PyeongChang 2018 It hadn’t been done in some 60 years, but Japan’s Hanyu Yuzuru rarely let history hold him back during his storied career. At 19, Hanyu vaulted to Olympic gold – becoming the first Japanese man to do so in the sport – at Sochi 2014, then repeated four years later at PyeongChang 2018, holding off countryman Uno Shoma and training mate Javier Fernandez to do so. Hanyu became the first men’s singles skater to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals since Richard Button did so in 1948 and 1952. (More on Button below.) While Patrick Chan of Canada was the three-time and reigning world champion leading into Sochi, Hanyu had established himself as the odds-on favourite for PyeongChang, and skated through a bad ankle injury to claim the top spot on the podium. MORE: Watch ALL of Hanyu's Olympic performances here

Richard Button ushers in a new era | Oslo 1952 While Hanyu ushered in an era of artistry combined with a myriad of quadruple jumps, the American Richard "Dick" Button had done similar several generations prior, only in a different era technically: He was the first skater to land a double Axel (1948 – in the Olympic free skate) and triple jump of any kind (1952 – a triple loop, also in the Olympic free). It was an era of pure domination for Button, who won five consecutive world titles from 1948 through to 1952. Age 18 when he won at St. Moritz 1948, Button remains the youngest male figure skater to win Olympic gold and his feat of back-to-back golds would not be repeated for another 66 years - until the aforementioned Hanyu.

Katarina Witt's 'Carmen' makes history | Calgary 1988 Speaking of Olympic repeats, it was Katarina Witt who would do so in the women’s event in 1984 and 1988, going back-to-back in that division for the first time since Sonja Henie won three in a row from 1928 to 1936. The two women remain the only to achieve said feat in Olympic history. In Sarajevo, she held off reigning Olympic champ Rosalynn Sumners for gold, then emerged victorious in what was dubbed the “Battle of the Carmens” as she and American Debi Thomas both chose free skate music to the famous opera Carmen. It wasn’t an easy win for Witt in Calgary, who not only beat Thomas, but also Canada’s Elizabeth Manley, who emerged with the top score from the free skate.

Aljona Savchenko FINALLY wins gold | PyeongChang 2018 It wasn’t third (or fourth!) time’s a charm for German pair skater Aljona Savchenko at the Olympics. In fact, Savchenko was at her fifth Olympic Games in 2018 when she finally struck gold – 16 years after her debut. At age 34, Savchenko had won two bronze medals – with Robin Szolkowy in 2010 and 2014 – before partnering French-turned-German skater Bruno Massot ahead of PyeongChang 2018. In the most dramatic of fashions, the team launched a comeback from fourth place and six points back from leaders Sui and Han after the short program to set a world record score in a mesmerizing free skate, Savchenko collapsing into Massot upon completion, to give them their long-awaited gold medal. TIME MACHINE: Savchenko opens up on her Olympic journey

Virtue and Moir win gold for Canada | Vancouver 2010 Before Vancouver, Canada had last hosted an Olympic Games at Calgary 1988 where Tracy Wilson and Robert McCall captured the nation’s most recent Olympic medal in ice dancing. Enter Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the 2006 world junior champions who had established themselves as a force in the four years leading up to Vancouver. They delivered a spell-binding free dance to Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, registering eight 10.0 scores from judges on the IJS system – something never seen before. Virtue, 20, and Moir, 22, became the youngest Olympic ice dance champions in history, and the first team to win on debut since the discipline was introduced to the Games in 1976. The duo would capture silver in 2014, and then returned for a gold-medal winning performance at PyeongChang 2018 after a brief break from the sport. WATCH: Virtue & Moir's 'Moulin Rouge' free dance | 2018

Yuna Kim's historic gold for Republic of Korea | Vancouver 2010 Days after Virtue and Moir became the first ice dance team to win gold at a home Olympics, the women’s event closed out the Games – and saw a Korean athlete win a figure skating medal of any kind for the very first time. That colour was gold, captured by the magical skating of Yuna Kim, who had an unblemished record from her 2009 world title to climbing atop the Vancouver podium. She set a world record in both the short (78.50) and long (150.06) to total 228.56, the highest ever score – by some 18 points. While it was her country’s first Olympic medal in figure skating, it was also the first Winter Olympic gold for the Republic of Korea away from the sports of speed skating or short track.

Debi Thomas, Calgary 1988 (Getty Images)

Debi Thomas becomes first Black athlete to win Winter medal | Calgary 1988 The other half from Witt in the Battle of the Carmens was American trailblazer Thomas, who had captured the 1986 world title and was the reigning U.S. champion heading into Calgary. Thomas had struggled with injury in the previous season, but entered the free skate at the Games in first place, only to struggle on her opening jumping pass and commit several errors thereafter. Nonetheless, her bronze made her the first Black athlete to win a medal at a Winter Olympics – in any sport.