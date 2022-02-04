Breathtaking Ice Olympic Rings unveiled at Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

Following the 'Beginning of Spring' display, the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 continued with the revealing of Ice Olympic Rings.

On a three-dimensional cube that resembled a block of ice, lasers carved out imagery from the previous 23 Olympic Winter Games.

Then, the Olympic Rings appeared in white after the block was broken by ice hockey players, bringing a winter twist to the iconic symbol.

That was followed by the traditional Parade of Nations.

The Olympic rings and Olympic movement are a symbol of Olympism for billions of people around the world.

To this day, the symbol remains based on the design from Pierre de Coubertin.

Combined, the five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to the values of Olympism.