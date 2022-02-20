Ice hockey women's final - Featuring Canada - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

Unlike the PyeongChang 2018 final, which needed overtime and a shootout to separate winners USA from Canada, this final was finished in regulation time. The 3-2 scoreline may appear close, but the Canadians dashed to a 3-0 lead. The USA only managed to pull a second goal back with 12 seconds left on the clock. That didn't stop Canada's Sarah Nurse feeling the tension. She called it "the longest game of hockey I ever played".

This video will be available in the US starting from March 2nd (00:01 PST|03:01 EST).