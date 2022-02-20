Ice hockey women's final - Featuring Canada - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics review and highlights

The Olympic women's ice hockey final has largely been at epic battle between Canada and the United States of America. Beijing 2022 was no exception. Canada are now streaking ahead with five victories to the USA's two.

Unlike the PyeongChang 2018 final, which needed overtime and a shootout to separate winners USA from Canada, this final was finished in regulation time. The 3-2 scoreline may appear close, but the Canadians dashed to a 3-0 lead. The USA only managed to pull a second goal back with 12 seconds left on the clock. That didn't stop Canada's Sarah Nurse feeling the tension. She called it "the longest game of hockey I ever played".

