Brianna Decker ruled out of Games with leg injury

Reigning Olympic women's ice hockey champions USA won their first game at Beijing 2022 on Thursday (3 February), but it came at a cost.

Alternate captain Brianna Decker, a key player in their triumph at PyeongChang 2018, was stretchered off with what looked a serious knee injury in the first period of the 5-2 win over Finland.

And later on Thursday, news emerged that the 30-year-old forward would take no further part in the competition with Team USA reporting Decker "left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury and will not return for the remainder of the Olympics".

It's a huge blow to the team with Decker famed for her almost telepathic understanding with Hilary Knight.

Amanda Kessel opened the scoring against Finland with Alex Carpenter and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield adding two goals apiece.

USA face ROC in their second game on Saturday at 21:10 Beijing time (08:10 EST, 05:10 PST).

Then comes their first meeting with old rivals Canada on Monday with the North American neighbours expected to meet again in the gold medal game as they have done at the past three Games.